Kava Price Reaches $0.83 (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. During the last week, Kava has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. One Kava token can now be bought for $0.83 or 0.00002815 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a market cap of $572.54 million and $10.57 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00041921 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00028682 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00013807 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000195 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004592 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004140 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000746 BTC.

About Kava

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 692,596,857 tokens and its circulating supply is 692,680,260 tokens. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

