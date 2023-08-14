Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 4,381,041 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 2,860,777 shares.The stock last traded at $15.64 and had previously closed at $15.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Kanzhun in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Kanzhun in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Kanzhun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.10 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.27.

Kanzhun Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.67 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.08 and its 200 day moving average is $18.14.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $186.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.86 million. Kanzhun had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 1.39%. As a group, analysts expect that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Kanzhun

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BZ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Kanzhun by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Kanzhun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Kanzhun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Kanzhun by 423.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Kanzhun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. 54.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kanzhun

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.

See Also

