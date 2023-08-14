Kadena (KDA) Price Reaches $0.53 on Top Exchanges

Kadena (KDA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One Kadena coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001818 BTC on exchanges. Kadena has a market cap of $129.03 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kadena has traded up 1.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kadena Coin Profile

Kadena’s launch date was August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 242,556,339 coins. Kadena’s official website is kadena.io. The official message board for Kadena is medium.com/kadena-io. The Reddit community for Kadena is https://reddit.com/r/kadena/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kadena Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kadena (KDA) is a digital currency used for compute payments on the Kadena public chain. It serves as the transaction fee and mining reward within the network. Kadena aims to unite public applications, private blockchains, and interoperable chains, providing a high-bandwidth computer infrastructure. Smart contracts on Kadena are written in Pact, a user-friendly and verifiable language. KDA is used for transactions, staking, and accessing services within the Kadena ecosystem. The project was created by blockchain and technology experts, Will Martino and Stuart Popejoy, to address scalability and security challenges in the industry.”

