Julie Marie O’daniel Sells 3,087 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Stock

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total transaction of $107,026.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,694.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Valvoline Trading Up 0.4 %

VVV stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.24. 3,439,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,928,663. Valvoline Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $39.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Valvoline had a net margin of 110.05% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm had revenue of $376.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on VVV. StockNews.com raised shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Valvoline from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Valvoline in a report on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Valvoline from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valvoline

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 15.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Valvoline by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 6,914 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 42.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 10,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 5.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valvoline Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valvoline Inc provides automotive services through retail stores in the United States and Canada. It offers cabin air filter, battery replacement, and tire rotation services for various vehicles. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 1,700 system-wide service center stores. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

