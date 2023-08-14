JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Purchased by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 484,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 2.8% of SPC Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. SPC Financial Inc. owned about 0.10% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $24,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 97.3% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,306,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,286 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 138,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,960,000 after purchasing an additional 7,639 shares in the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 106,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 225.7% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 102,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after acquiring an additional 70,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock remained flat at $50.09 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,911,187. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.93 and a 52-week high of $50.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.19.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.