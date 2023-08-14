JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) Stock Position Raised by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Free Report) by 44.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,597 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc. owned 2.68% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $7,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 83.4% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $101,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 243.8% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPEM traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.22. 4,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,757. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $44.38 and a 52-week high of $53.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.06. The company has a market capitalization of $302.20 million, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.71.

About JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market equities, selected by multiple factors. Stocks are weighted by market cap and inversely by risk relative to geographic and sector groupings.

