Johnson Financial Group LLC Sells 1,283 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Johnson Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 0.1% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 35,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 7,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,038,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,816,301. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $36.85.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

