Johnson Financial Group LLC Buys 321 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Johnson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 222,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 6.8% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $45,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $222.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,121,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,942,439. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $228.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.47. The company has a market cap of $313.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.