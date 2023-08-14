JMP Securities Reiterates Market Outperform Rating for Carvana (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $60.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 48.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CVNA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.42.

Carvana Price Performance

CVNA stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.43. 4,750,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,794,850. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.33 and its 200-day moving average is $18.12. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 3.16. Carvana has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $58.05.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.65. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 1,491.81% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carvana will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,083,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,754,000 after buying an additional 5,554,691 shares in the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carvana by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Carvana by 46.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,297,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,511,000 after buying an additional 2,325,545 shares during the period. Exor Capital LLP purchased a new position in Carvana during the first quarter valued at $50,756,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Carvana by 143.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,667,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.07% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

