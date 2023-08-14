JMP Securities Reaffirms “Market Outperform” Rating for Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO)

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $17.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 309.64% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on Sutro Biopharma from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sutro Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma Stock Down 2.6 %

Sutro Biopharma stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.15. The company had a trading volume of 98,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,957. Sutro Biopharma has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $8.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.80 and a 200 day moving average of $5.18. The stock has a market cap of $251.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.87.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 250.87% and a negative return on equity of 69.71%. The company had revenue of $10.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Sutro Biopharma will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,005,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,926,000 after purchasing an additional 984,734 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 2.2% during the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,689,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,284,000 after acquiring an additional 123,987 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 35.8% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,360,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,615 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,922,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,867,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,334,000 after purchasing an additional 29,666 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sutro Biopharma

(Get Free Report)

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. It develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADC) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an ADC directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.