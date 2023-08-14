Jet Protocol Price Up 2% This Week (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0087 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $14.76 million and $299,807.40 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Jet Protocol

JET is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00860975 USD and is down -0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $308,517.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

