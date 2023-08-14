Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:JRSH)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th.

Jerash Holdings (US) has a payout ratio of 54.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Jerash Holdings (US) Stock Up 3.7 %

JRSH opened at $3.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.21 million, a P/E ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.86 and its 200-day moving average is $4.33. Jerash Holdings has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $5.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Jerash Holdings (US) ( NASDAQ:JRSH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.77 million for the quarter. Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 0.86%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JRSH. DA Davidson cut their target price on Jerash Holdings (US) from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Institutional Trading of Jerash Holdings (US)

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JRSH. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Jerash Holdings (US) by 42.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 19,853 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Jerash Holdings (US) during the first quarter valued at $260,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 49.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 15,307 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 6,582 shares during the last quarter. 3.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jerash Holdings (US)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sport and outerwear. The company offers t-shirts; jackets and pullover; pants and shorts; crew neck, polo shirts, and tank tops made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Hong Kong, Jordan, and internationally.

