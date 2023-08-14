Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) Short Interest Up 19.5% in July

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the July 15th total of 845,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 304,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Jasper Therapeutics Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of JSPR stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.39. The stock had a trading volume of 155,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,691. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.88. Jasper Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $3.80.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jasper Therapeutics will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JSPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Jasper Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jasper Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Jasper Therapeutics by 128.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 36,800 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $60,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 51.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 11,132 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

Jasper Therapeutics Company Profile

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic agents for diseases, such as chronic spontaneous urticaria, lower to intermediate risk myelodysplastic syndrome, and novel conditioning regimens for stem cell transplantation and ex-vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside of the body prior to transplantation.

Further Reading

