Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on JBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Jabil in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. VNET Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Jabil in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Jabil from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on Jabil from $91.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Jabil from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $99.88.

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $105.83 on Thursday. Jabil has a fifty-two week low of $55.26 and a fifty-two week high of $115.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.47.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The technology company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. Jabil had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Jabil will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 4.51%.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In related news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $325,830.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,127,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jabil

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Jabil by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil in the first quarter worth about $399,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Jabil by 10.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after acquiring an additional 7,933 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Jabil by 58.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 382,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,633,000 after acquiring an additional 141,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Jabil by 656.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 18,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

