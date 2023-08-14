iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $107.19

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $107.19 and last traded at $107.68, with a volume of 22665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.44.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.12.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,626,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after purchasing an additional 46,686 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 57,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,434,000.

About iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.