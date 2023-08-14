iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Stock Position Decreased by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,828 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $5,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 118,772.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,295,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,518,825,000 after buying an additional 93,217,157 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,451,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,915,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,930,000 after purchasing an additional 576,925 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,991.5% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 293,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,781,000 after purchasing an additional 279,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,081,000.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA IJS traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.14. 160,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,020. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.09 and a fifty-two week high of $106.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18.
About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- 3 Ways To Trade, Trade Desk Stock Post Earnings
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Inflation, The Fed, and Oil Prices: Interest Rates Are Going Up
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.