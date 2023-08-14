iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Acquired by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 1,756.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148,459 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $17,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHV. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 267.3% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 423.9% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.29% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $110.20. 708,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,279,807. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.73 and a 12-month high of $110.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.20 and a 200 day moving average of $110.25.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.4674 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $5.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.