iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Shares Bought by Nicollet Investment Management Inc.

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWL. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWL traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $107.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,984. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.14. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a one year low of $82.54 and a one year high of $110.47. The company has a market cap of $930.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

