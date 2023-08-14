iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Stake Boosted by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 124,827.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,796,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,674,205,000 after buying an additional 91,723,231 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,872,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,180,000 after acquiring an additional 556,659 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,279,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,375,000 after purchasing an additional 55,252 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,720,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,401,000 after purchasing an additional 53,405 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,287,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,202,000 after purchasing an additional 133,480 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $95.26 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $75.88 and a 52 week high of $100.93. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.21.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

