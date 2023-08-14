iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is Archer Investment Corp’s 6th Largest Position

Archer Investment Corp lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 2.5% of Archer Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $1.59 on Monday, hitting $189.40. The stock had a trading volume of 5,544,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,001,473. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $189.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.53. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

