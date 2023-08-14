iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Purchased by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $19,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 135,206.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,238,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,892,078,000 after acquiring an additional 42,207,421 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,245,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,347,000 after buying an additional 302,205 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,871,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,615,000 after buying an additional 1,156,337 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,196,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,427,000 after buying an additional 301,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,013,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,829,000 after buying an additional 18,189 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $246.16. 145,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,076. The stock has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $192.01 and a twelve month high of $252.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $243.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.93.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

