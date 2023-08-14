iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Hits New 52-Week High at $137.60

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $137.60 and last traded at $137.57, with a volume of 830644 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $136.18.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.26. The company has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hobart Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 7,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

