iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Sets New 1-Year High at $75.30

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $75.30 and last traded at $75.22, with a volume of 1780750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.13.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.09 and a 200 day moving average of $72.94.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,054,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,338,000 after purchasing an additional 869,759 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,194,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,554 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,673,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,338 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,321,000 after acquiring an additional 10,953,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,346,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,159,000 after acquiring an additional 651,701 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

