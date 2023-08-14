iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) Position Decreased by Glaxis Capital Management LLC

Glaxis Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Free Report) by 49.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF comprises 4.8% of Glaxis Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Glaxis Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 178,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EWS traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $18.80. 52,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,840. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.37. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 12 month low of $16.16 and a 12 month high of $20.54.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

