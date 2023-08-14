iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Sets New 12-Month High at $43.50

iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.50 and last traded at $43.48, with a volume of 4010148 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.62.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.60 and a 200-day moving average of $41.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,725,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,887,000 after purchasing an additional 579,672 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,432,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,981,000 after acquiring an additional 85,135 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 2,722.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,311,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,495,000 after acquiring an additional 7,052,082 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,618,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,519,000 after acquiring an additional 480,819 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,814,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,685,000 after acquiring an additional 690,313 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

