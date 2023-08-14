iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV) Hits New 52-Week High at $98.36

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $98.36 and last traded at $98.24, with a volume of 184260 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.43.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000.

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

