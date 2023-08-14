iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV) Hits New 52-Week High at $98.36

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $98.36 and last traded at $98.24, with a volume of 184260 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.43.
iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.62.
Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000.
About iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF
The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- 3 Ways To Trade, Trade Desk Stock Post Earnings
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Inflation, The Fed, and Oil Prices: Interest Rates Are Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.