iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,980,000 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the July 15th total of 3,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 614,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EUFN opened at $19.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.33. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $13.54 and a 52 week high of $20.27.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.7288 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 175.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 1,720.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

