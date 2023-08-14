iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,980,000 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the July 15th total of 3,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 614,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.
Shares of EUFN opened at $19.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.33. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $13.54 and a 52 week high of $20.27.
The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.7288 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.
iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.
