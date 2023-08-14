iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Purchased by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 101.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 78.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 17,015 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,807,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 450,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,667,000 after purchasing an additional 55,103 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $49.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.11. The company has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

