iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $28.76

iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.76 and last traded at $29.21, with a volume of 249242 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.49.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $641.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Chile ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECH. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $459,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 1st quarter worth $477,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 169,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 89,781 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 58.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 142,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after acquiring an additional 52,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 283.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 62,569 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Chile ETF

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

