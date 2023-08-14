iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 222,727 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 682,405 shares.The stock last traded at $65.51 and had previously closed at $66.36.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.86. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.3966 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

About iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,605,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,398 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 253.3% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,585,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,803 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,330,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,201,000 after acquiring an additional 377,210 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 227.3% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 839,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,942,000 after acquiring an additional 582,754 shares during the period. Finally, Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,609,000.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

