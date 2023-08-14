iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 222,727 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 682,405 shares.The stock last traded at $65.51 and had previously closed at $66.36.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.86. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.68.
The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.3966 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.
iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).
