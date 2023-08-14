iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV) Shares Acquired by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 255,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,509 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Value ETF accounts for 1.9% of SPC Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF were worth $16,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ILCV. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 136.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $66,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ILCV traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,638. The company has a market capitalization of $819.76 million, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.91. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 1 year low of $56.03 and a 1 year high of $69.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.04.

About iShares Morningstar Value ETF

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

