iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Short Interest Up 70.0% in July

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 125,300 shares, an increase of 70.0% from the July 15th total of 73,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 410,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IUSG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $597,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 40.1% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.61. 233,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,802. The firm has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.32. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $76.95 and a 12 month high of $101.04.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.2197 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

