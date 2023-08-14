iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 133.1% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 201.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $101.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.67 and its 200-day moving average is $98.48. The company has a market cap of $70.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $108.24.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.