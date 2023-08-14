iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Warwick Investment Management Inc.

Warwick Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,450,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,159,000 after acquiring an additional 18,317 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Alternatives Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $1.14 on Monday, hitting $446.90. The stock had a trading volume of 368,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,079,721. The stock has a market cap of $345.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $445.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $421.88. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $461.88.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

