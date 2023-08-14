iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,075 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Wade G W & Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $59,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,690,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,554 shares during the last quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $651,913,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5,464.8% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,580,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,977,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,750,441,000 after buying an additional 1,377,174 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.96 on Monday, reaching $450.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,477,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,086,416. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $461.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $445.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $421.88. The stock has a market cap of $348.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.