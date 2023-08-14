iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. lowered its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,580 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48,900.0% during the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 445.2% during the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

BATS IEFA traded down $0.46 on Monday, reaching $67.42. The stock had a trading volume of 6,621,458 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.19. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $99.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

