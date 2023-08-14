iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $49.02

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $49.02 and last traded at $49.04, with a volume of 268043 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.08.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 160,419.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,764,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762,420 shares in the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank boosted its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 448,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,969,000 after purchasing an additional 152,622 shares in the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,243,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 274.7% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 76,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 56,358 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 210,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,306,000 after acquiring an additional 39,851 shares during the period.

About iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF

The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

