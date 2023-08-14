iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Holdings Lifted by Columbia Advisory Partners LLC

Columbia Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 511.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,779 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 3.3% of Columbia Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,421,040,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 818.9% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IEF opened at $93.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.97. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $92.48 and a 1 year high of $104.32.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2415 per share. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

