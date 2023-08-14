IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Sees Large Volume Increase

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 41,073 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 93,087 shares.The stock last traded at $6.55 and had previously closed at $7.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $577.36 million, a P/E ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.50 and a 200-day moving average of $6.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 101,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 7,549 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 292.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 227,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 169,272 shares during the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd increased its stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 1,141,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,265,000 after acquiring an additional 51,689 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. 14.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes.

