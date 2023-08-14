Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IREN. B. Riley raised their price target on Iris Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Compass Point raised their target price on Iris Energy from $13.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iris Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.33.

Shares of IREN traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.21. 1,300,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,067,437. Iris Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $8.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Iris Energy by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,051,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 582,831 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Iris Energy by 62.4% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 701,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 269,503 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Iris Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 652,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,221,000 after purchasing an additional 14,735 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Iris Energy by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 333,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 46,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Iris Energy by 29.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 288,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 65,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

