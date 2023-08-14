IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML) Short Interest Up 42.9% in July

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the July 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.
IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
CSML traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.40. 920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,906. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.61. IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $28.70 and a 52-week high of $35.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.07 million, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.21.
IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile
The IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (CSML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Chaikin Power US Small Cap index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small US companies selected by value, growth, technical, and sentiment factors. CSML was launched on May 16, 2017 and is managed by IndexIQ.
