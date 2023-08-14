IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Sold by Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 135,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. IPG Photonics comprises approximately 0.9% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $16,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IPGP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth $35,901,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the first quarter worth $30,069,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 18.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,701,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,788,000 after acquiring an additional 270,190 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 83.6% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 578,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,474,000 after purchasing an additional 263,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 137.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,291,000 after purchasing an additional 222,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on IPGP. StockNews.com downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on IPG Photonics from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP traded down $1.60 on Monday, hitting $102.46. The company had a trading volume of 108,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,696. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52-week low of $79.88 and a 52-week high of $141.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.98 and a 200 day moving average of $120.21. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 48.11, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.29.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $339.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Alexander Ovtchinnikov sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $270,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,959,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $129,446.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,304 shares in the company, valued at $581,848.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Alexander Ovtchinnikov sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $270,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,959,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,291 shares of company stock worth $5,393,968. 33.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

