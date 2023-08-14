Invivyd’s (IVVD) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 205.81% from the stock’s current price.

Invivyd Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:IVVD traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $1.64. The stock had a trading volume of 238,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,962. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average of $1.47. The stock has a market cap of $179.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of -0.05. Invivyd has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $4.90.

Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts predict that Invivyd will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invivyd during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Invivyd in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Invivyd in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invivyd in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Triatomic Management LP bought a new position in Invivyd in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

Invivyd, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is adintrevimab, a neutralizing antibody that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment and prevention of coronavirus disease, as well as developing monoclonal antibody candidates, including VYD222 and VYD224, which provides neutralizing protection against SARS-CoV-2.

