Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC)

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 6,672 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 80% compared to the average volume of 3,709 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on TMC shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of TMC the metals from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. ThinkEquity began coverage on shares of TMC the metals in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get TMC the metals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TMC the metals

TMC the metals Price Performance

NASDAQ TMC traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,412,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,404. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average of $1.10. TMC the metals has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $3.20.

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Research analysts expect that TMC the metals will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at TMC the metals

In other TMC the metals news, Director Andrei Karkar purchased 3,997,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.75 per share, with a total value of $2,998,139.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,953,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,965,121.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of TMC the metals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of TMC the metals in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in TMC the metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TMC the metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TMC the metals in the first quarter worth approximately $10,651,000,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of TMC the metals in the second quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

About TMC the metals

(Get Free Report)

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TMC the metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMC the metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.