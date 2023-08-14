Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for August 14th (AGYS, AJX, APVO, ASO, AVGR, AZRE, CBAY, CNET, CORR, DCO)

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, August 14th:

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS). The firm issued a buy rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO). They issued an outperform rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG initiated coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY). They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Ducommun (NYSE:DCO). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a neutral rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Electromed (NYSE:ELMD). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Espey Manufacturing & Electronics (NYSE:ESP). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Gerresheimer (OTCMKTS:GRRMF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LGL Group (NYSE:LGL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Mitsui Chemicals (OTCMKTS:MITUY). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

HSBC Holdings plc started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST). The firm issued a buy rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX). They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD). Morgan Stanley issued an equal weight rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of America Co. assumed coverage on shares of Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD). Bank of America Co. issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Truist Financial Co. began coverage on shares of Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD). Truist Financial Co. issued a hold rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

