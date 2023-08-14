Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for August 14th (AGYS, AJX, APVO, ASO, AVGR, AZRE, CBAY, CNET, CORR, DCO)

Posted by on Aug 14th, 2023

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, August 14th:

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS). The firm issued a buy rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO). They issued an outperform rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG initiated coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY). They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Ducommun (NYSE:DCO). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a neutral rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Electromed (NYSE:ELMD). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Espey Manufacturing & Electronics (NYSE:ESP). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Gerresheimer (OTCMKTS:GRRMF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LGL Group (NYSE:LGL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Mitsui Chemicals (OTCMKTS:MITUY). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

HSBC Holdings plc started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST). The firm issued a buy rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX). They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD). Morgan Stanley issued an equal weight rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of America Co. assumed coverage on shares of Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD). Bank of America Co. issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Truist Financial Co. began coverage on shares of Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD). Truist Financial Co. issued a hold rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

