Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) is Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ Largest Position

Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 988,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,956 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF comprises about 17.6% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Silicon Valley Capital Partners owned 3.05% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $84,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $336,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 80.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 20,192 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Barings LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,408,000.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Performance

SPGP stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $94.38. 119,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,941. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 1-year low of $73.71 and a 1-year high of $96.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.94.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

