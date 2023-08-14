Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 94.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738,329 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $6,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $150.98. The company had a trading volume of 753,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,229,083. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $155.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.63. The firm has a market cap of $42.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

