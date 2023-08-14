Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Allen Investment Management LLC

Allen Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $7,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,611,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,027,198,000 after buying an additional 3,181,477 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after buying an additional 1,533,114 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 971.1% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 951,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,353,000 after buying an additional 862,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $368.66. 11,811,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,183,961. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $387.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $369.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $339.34.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

