Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Short Interest Down 23.7% in July

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 334,300 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the July 15th total of 438,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 22.5% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 716,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,782,000 after purchasing an additional 131,868 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 123.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 276,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after buying an additional 153,098 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 97,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 14,368 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 371,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after buying an additional 11,427 shares during the period. 46.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $17.61. 14,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,907. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.85.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.1629 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

