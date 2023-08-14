Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV) Short Interest Down 31.9% in July

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a decline of 31.9% from the July 15th total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BSMV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.90. The stock had a trading volume of 7,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,769. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.19. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.53 and a one year high of $21.74.
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were paid a $0.0472 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2031. BSMV was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.
