Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV) Short Interest Down 31.9% in July

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a decline of 31.9% from the July 15th total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSMV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.90. The stock had a trading volume of 7,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,769. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.19. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.53 and a one year high of $21.74.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were paid a $0.0472 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSMV. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,204.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2031. BSMV was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

